No matter how cynical the overall market is, OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) performance over the last week is recorded -5.62%

October 21, 2022, OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) trading session started at the price of $30.05, that was 2.42% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.945 and dropped to $29.25 before settling in for the closing price of $30.19. A 52-week range for OMF has been $28.77 – $59.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 82.50%. With a float of $118.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.84, operating margin of +55.54, and the pretax margin is +35.01.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward OneMain Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of OneMain Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 84.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 42,642. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 1,150 shares at a rate of $37.08, taking the stock ownership to the 337,936 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s President and CEO bought 1,000 for $40.23, making the entire transaction worth $40,233. This insider now owns 349,612 shares in total.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.97) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +26.42 while generating a return on equity of 40.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.51% during the next five years compared to 44.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.23, a number that is poised to hit 1.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF)

Looking closely at OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF), its last 5-days average volume was 1.66 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.58.

During the past 100 days, OneMain Holdings Inc.’s (OMF) raw stochastic average was set at 7.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.24. However, in the short run, OneMain Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.46. Second resistance stands at $30.92. The third major resistance level sits at $31.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.36.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) Key Stats

There are 123,667K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.91 billion. As of now, sales total 4,895 M while income totals 1,314 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,234 M while its last quarter net income were 209,000 K.