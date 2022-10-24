No matter how cynical the overall market is, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) performance over the last week is recorded -5.37%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $3.92, down -14.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.965 and dropped to $3.01 before settling in for the closing price of $3.93. Over the past 52 weeks, RVPH has traded in a range of $0.53-$4.48.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 53.40%. With a float of $14.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5 employees.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 9.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 83,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.66, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 50,000 for $1.21, making the entire transaction worth $60,670. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.28) by -$0.12. This company achieved a return on equity of -47.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s (RVPH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH)

Looking closely at Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.75 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s (RVPH) raw stochastic average was set at 66.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 191.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 170.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.79. However, in the short run, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.74. Second resistance stands at $4.31. The third major resistance level sits at $4.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.88.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 75.24 million has total of 20,443K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -8,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -5,341 K.