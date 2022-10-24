No matter how cynical the overall market is The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) performance over the last week is recorded 3.39%

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) on October 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $61.51, soaring 2.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.38 and dropped to $61.36 before settling in for the closing price of $61.63. Within the past 52 weeks, TD’s price has moved between $57.27 and $86.01.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 2.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 20.10%. With a float of $1.77 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.80 billion.

In an organization with 89464 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 66.70%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.49) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.65% during the next five years compared to 10.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Trading Performance Indicators

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.74, a number that is poised to hit 2.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.27 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.75.

During the past 100 days, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD) raw stochastic average was set at 27.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.66. However, in the short run, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $63.19. Second resistance stands at $63.71. The third major resistance level sits at $64.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 114.49 billion based on 1,814,420K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 38,288 M and income totals 11,371 M. The company made 11,396 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,498 M in sales during its previous quarter.