No matter how cynical the overall market is Wingstop Inc. (WING) performance over the last week is recorded 11.04%

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) on October 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $117.00, soaring 7.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $126.66 and dropped to $116.08 before settling in for the closing price of $117.22. Within the past 52 weeks, WING’s price has moved between $67.67 and $172.63.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 22.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 82.20%. With a float of $29.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 890 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.86, operating margin of +24.87, and the pretax margin is +20.85.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 15,458. In this transaction EVP, Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 208 shares at a rate of $74.32, taking the stock ownership to the 5,214 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s SVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 66 for $136.24, making the entire transaction worth $8,992. This insider now owns 1,908 shares in total.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.36) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +15.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.91% during the next five years compared to 24.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) Trading Performance Indicators

Wingstop Inc. (WING) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wingstop Inc. (WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) saw its 5-day average volume 0.78 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.89.

During the past 100 days, Wingstop Inc.’s (WING) raw stochastic average was set at 66.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $128.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $116.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $125.44 in the near term. At $127.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $132.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $118.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $114.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $111.73.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.08 billion based on 29,914K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 282,500 K and income totals 42,660 K. The company made 83,780 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 13,310 K in sales during its previous quarter.