Now that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s volume has hit 1.54 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $46.10, up 1.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.43 and dropped to $45.55 before settling in for the closing price of $45.77. Over the past 52 weeks, GLPI has traded in a range of $41.81-$52.87.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 8.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1.70%. With a float of $244.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.54 million.

In an organization with 17 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.41, operating margin of +67.42, and the pretax margin is +46.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 156,000. In this transaction EVP, Gen Counsel & Sec of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $52.00, taking the stock ownership to the 185,993 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 19, when Company’s EVP, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 2,714 for $50.00, making the entire transaction worth $135,700. This insider now owns 188,993 shares in total.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.64) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +43.88 while generating a return on equity of 18.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.30% during the next five years compared to 7.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s (GLPI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 79.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.14 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s (GLPI) raw stochastic average was set at 34.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.67. However, in the short run, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.42. Second resistance stands at $46.66. The third major resistance level sits at $47.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.08.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.25 billion has total of 255,479K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,216 M in contrast with the sum of 534,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 326,510 K and last quarter income was 155,790 K.