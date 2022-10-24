Now that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 2.92 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

October 21, 2022, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) trading session started at the price of $46.19, that was 1.96% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.46 and dropped to $45.645 before settling in for the closing price of $46.50. A 52-week range for KNX has been $42.50 – $62.29.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 39.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 85.10%. With a float of $144.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 27400 employees.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 29, was worth 132,432. In this transaction EVP Sales & Mkt, Knight Trans. of this company sold 2,400 shares at a rate of $55.18, taking the stock ownership to the 19,944 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 25, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $54.37, making the entire transaction worth $108,741. This insider now owns 12,005 shares in total.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.35) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.51% during the next five years compared to 31.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.35, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.98 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s (KNX) raw stochastic average was set at 23.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.64 in the near term. At $48.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Key Stats

There are 160,665K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.68 billion. As of now, sales total 5,998 M while income totals 743,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,961 M while its last quarter net income were 219,490 K.