NVAX (Novavax Inc.) climbed 12.57 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on October 21, 2022, with Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock priced at $17.27, up 12.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.46 and dropped to $17.27 before settling in for the closing price of $17.18. NVAX’s price has ranged from $16.00 to $236.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 136.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -222.50%. With a float of $77.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.14 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1541 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.90, operating margin of -147.13, and the pretax margin is -149.57.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Novavax Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 44.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 919,765. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $73.58, taking the stock ownership to the 62,590 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer sold 5,000 for $140.91, making the entire transaction worth $704,534. This insider now owns 3,845 shares in total.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.56 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -152.12 while generating a return on equity of -1,265.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -222.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Novavax Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -19.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Novavax Inc. (NVAX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.86 million, its volume of 5.33 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.27.

During the past 100 days, Novavax Inc.’s (NVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 4.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.58 in the near term. At $20.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.60.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.64 billion, the company has a total of 78,135K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,146 M while annual income is -1,744 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 185,930 K while its latest quarter income was -510,490 K.