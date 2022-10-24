Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 598,370 K

A new trading day began on October 21, 2022, with Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) stock priced at $4.11, down -0.98% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.24 and dropped to $3.94 before settling in for the closing price of $4.09. OLPX’s price has ranged from $4.06 to $30.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 428.10%. With a float of $647.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $648.97 million.

In an organization with 106 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.37, operating margin of +59.64, and the pretax margin is +46.06.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 295,600. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $14.78, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12, when Company’s Director bought 9,000 for $25.99, making the entire transaction worth $233,910. This insider now owns 33,000 shares in total.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +36.90 while generating a return on equity of 41.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 428.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.88 million. That was better than the volume of 2.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s (OLPX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 341.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 152.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.31. However, in the short run, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.25. Second resistance stands at $4.39. The third major resistance level sits at $4.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.65.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.68 billion, the company has a total of 649,088K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 598,370 K while annual income is 220,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 210,900 K while its latest quarter income was 87,720 K.