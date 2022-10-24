Orange S.A. (ORAN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -3.94% last month.

Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $9.16, up 0.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.295 and dropped to $9.12 before settling in for the closing price of $9.19. Over the past 52 weeks, ORAN has traded in a range of $8.81-$12.71.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 0.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -99.80%. With a float of $2.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.66 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 132002 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.28, operating margin of +8.63, and the pretax margin is +4.08.

Orange S.A. (ORAN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Orange S.A. is 17.90%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

Orange S.A. (ORAN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +0.02 while generating a return on equity of 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -99.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.10% during the next five years compared to -54.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Orange S.A.’s (ORAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.48 and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orange S.A. (ORAN)

Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.0 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Orange S.A.’s (ORAN) raw stochastic average was set at 11.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.30 in the near term. At $9.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.07. The third support level lies at $9.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.64 billion has total of 2,658,792K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 50,308 M in contrast with the sum of 275,660 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,764 M and last quarter income was 710,411 K.