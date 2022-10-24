OXY (Occidental Petroleum Corporation) climbed 3.50 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On October 21, 2022, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) opened at $69.83, higher 3.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.66 and dropped to $69.1627 before settling in for the closing price of $68.85. Price fluctuations for OXY have ranged from $26.05 to $77.13 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 20.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 113.30% at the time writing. With a float of $922.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $939.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11678 employees.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 105,478,912. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,737,316 shares at a rate of $60.71, taking the stock ownership to the 194,351,650 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 27, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 2,705,798 for $58.29, making the entire transaction worth $157,709,330. This insider now owns 192,614,334 shares in total.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.03) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.18% during the next five years compared to 29.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.20, a number that is poised to hit 2.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Looking closely at Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY), its last 5-days average volume was 14.21 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 28.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.76.

During the past 100 days, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (OXY) raw stochastic average was set at 72.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.81. However, in the short run, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $71.51. Second resistance stands at $72.17. The third major resistance level sits at $73.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $67.85.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Key Stats

There are currently 937,191K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 67.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 25,956 M according to its annual income of 2,322 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,676 M and its income totaled 3,755 M.