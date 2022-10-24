Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) 20 Days SMA touches 28.26%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on October 21, 2022, with Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) stock priced at $22.12, up 4.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.14 and dropped to $21.60 before settling in for the closing price of $22.09. PARR’s price has ranged from $11.66 to $22.29 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 20.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 81.80%. With a float of $58.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1336 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.44, operating margin of +0.42, and the pretax margin is -1.70.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 90.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 787,785. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $15.76, taking the stock ownership to the 2,627,351 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 50,000 for $15.59, making the entire transaction worth $779,656. This insider now owns 2,677,351 shares in total.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.53 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.73 while generating a return on equity of -31.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.70, a number that is poised to hit 1.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

Looking closely at Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.01 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s (PARR) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.91. However, in the short run, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.01. Second resistance stands at $23.37. The third major resistance level sits at $24.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.89.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.44 billion, the company has a total of 60,179K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,710 M while annual income is -81,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,106 M while its latest quarter income was 149,130 K.