Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) with a beta value of 1.53 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $261.02, up 3.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $271.26 and dropped to $258.8914 before settling in for the closing price of $259.91. Over the past 52 weeks, PH has traded in a range of $230.44-$340.00.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.40%. With a float of $127.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.51 million.

The firm has a total of 55090 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.65, operating margin of +17.75, and the pretax margin is +10.18.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Parker-Hannifin Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 955,271. In this transaction VP & Pres-Fluid Conn. Grp. of this company sold 3,224 shares at a rate of $296.30, taking the stock ownership to the 9,840 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $265.08, making the entire transaction worth $265,076. This insider now owns 19,280 shares in total.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $4.65) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +8.29 while generating a return on equity of 15.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.36% during the next five years compared to 6.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (PH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.08, a number that is poised to hit 4.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Parker-Hannifin Corporation, PH], we can find that recorded value of 0.73 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.99.

During the past 100 days, Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (PH) raw stochastic average was set at 44.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $268.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $277.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $267.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $269.28. The third major resistance level sits at $273.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $260.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $256.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $254.35.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 35.28 billion has total of 128,461K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,862 M in contrast with the sum of 1,316 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,188 M and last quarter income was 128,830 K.