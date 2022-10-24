Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is -83.64% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $0.17, down -4.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1731 and dropped to $0.161 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Over the past 52 weeks, PBTS has traded in a range of $0.17-$2.21.

While this was happening, with a float of $89.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.85 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 198 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.39, operating margin of -25.28, and the pretax margin is -30.09.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is 19.89%, while institutional ownership is 0.78%.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -29.11 while generating a return on equity of -11.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (PBTS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19

Technical Analysis of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

The latest stats from [Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., PBTS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 13.71 million was superior to 5.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (PBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 258.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0006, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6816. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1743. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1796. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1862. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1624, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1558. The third support level lies at $0.1505 if the price breaches the second support level.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.76 million has total of 9,180K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 32,090 K in contrast with the sum of -9,340 K annual income.