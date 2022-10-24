QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 10,936 M

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $111.75, up 3.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $115.99 and dropped to $111.02 before settling in for the closing price of $111.98. Over the past 52 weeks, QCOM has traded in a range of $104.66-$193.58.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 7.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 74.00%. With a float of $1.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 45000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.51, operating margin of +29.16, and the pretax margin is +30.61.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of QUALCOMM Incorporated is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 642,909. In this transaction President QTL & Global Affairs of this company sold 5,591 shares at a rate of $114.99, taking the stock ownership to the 44,572 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 2,084 for $126.51, making the entire transaction worth $263,647. This insider now owns 917 shares in total.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.87) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +26.94 while generating a return on equity of 112.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.62% during the next five years compared to 15.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.29, a number that is poised to hit 3.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

The latest stats from [QUALCOMM Incorporated, QCOM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.59 million was inferior to 9.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.67.

During the past 100 days, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 18.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $127.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $143.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $115.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $116.60. The third major resistance level sits at $118.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $111.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $108.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 133.42 billion has total of 1,123,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 33,566 M in contrast with the sum of 9,043 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,936 M and last quarter income was 3,730 M.