Quotient Limited (QTNT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -10.39%

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) on October 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.133, plunging -1.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.139 and dropped to $0.131 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Within the past 52 weeks, QTNT’s price has moved between $0.13 and $2.94.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 11.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.30%. With a float of $104.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 437 workers is very important to gauge.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quotient Limited is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 67.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 140,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 700,000 shares at a rate of $0.20, taking the stock ownership to the 1,405,879 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $0.18, making the entire transaction worth $18,500. This insider now owns 705,879 shares in total.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.31) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Quotient Limited (QTNT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Limited (QTNT)

The latest stats from [Quotient Limited, QTNT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.3 million was inferior to 1.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Limited’s (QTNT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1787, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6772. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1367. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1418. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1447. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1287, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1258. The third support level lies at $0.1207 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.51 million based on 103,216K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 38,510 K and income totals -125,130 K. The company made 8,810 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -38,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.