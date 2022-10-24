Recent developments with Dominion Energy Inc. (D) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.48 cents.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $64.33, up 1.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.88 and dropped to $63.97 before settling in for the closing price of $64.41. Over the past 52 weeks, D has traded in a range of $61.70-$88.78.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 3.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 87.70%. With a float of $831.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $832.50 million.

In an organization with 17100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Dominion Energy Inc. is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 71.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 524,303. In this transaction EVP and COO of this company sold 6,250 shares at a rate of $83.89, taking the stock ownership to the 110,147 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s Chair, President and CEO bought 3,180 for $78.40, making the entire transaction worth $249,325. This insider now owns 183,052 shares in total.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.17) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.45% during the next five years compared to -1.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dominion Energy Inc.’s (D) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.81 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.00.

During the past 100 days, Dominion Energy Inc.’s (D) raw stochastic average was set at 12.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.10. However, in the short run, Dominion Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $65.26. Second resistance stands at $65.65. The third major resistance level sits at $66.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.57. The third support level lies at $63.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 55.17 billion has total of 832,503K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,964 M in contrast with the sum of 3,288 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,596 M and last quarter income was -453,000 K.