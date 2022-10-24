Recent developments with KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.93 cents.

On October 21, 2022, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) opened at $12.25, higher 6.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.19 and dropped to $11.58 before settling in for the closing price of $12.07. Price fluctuations for KLXE have ranged from $2.94 to $13.36 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 23.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 78.90% at the time writing. With a float of $10.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.20 million.

In an organization with 1520 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.47, operating margin of -14.01, and the pretax margin is -21.44.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is 13.24%, while institutional ownership is 28.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 31,985. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,430 shares at a rate of $7.22, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Director sold 18,891 for $7.00, making the entire transaction worth $132,269. This insider now owns 4,430 shares in total.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2021, the company posted -$2.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.46) by -$1.64. This company achieved a net margin of -21.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.20

Technical Analysis of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.45 million. That was better than the volume of 0.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s (KLXE) raw stochastic average was set at 97.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.18. However, in the short run, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.46. Second resistance stands at $13.92. The third major resistance level sits at $14.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.52. The third support level lies at $11.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) Key Stats

There are currently 11,974K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 165.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 465,600 K according to its annual income of -105,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 184,400 K and its income totaled -7,500 K.