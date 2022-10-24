Recent developments with Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.34 cents.

On October 21, 2022, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) opened at $78.72, higher 0.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $80.27 and dropped to $77.79 before settling in for the closing price of $78.86. Price fluctuations for LYV have ranged from $73.35 to $127.75 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -5.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 62.00% at the time writing. With a float of $154.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.67 million.

In an organization with 10200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.87, operating margin of -6.69, and the pretax margin is -9.75.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 72.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 5,804,024. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 78,000 shares at a rate of $74.41, taking the stock ownership to the 3,799,273 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s President & CEO sold 78,000 for $77.97, making the entire transaction worth $6,081,319. This insider now owns 3,777,273 shares in total.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.79) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of -10.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.93 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.88.

During the past 100 days, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s (LYV) raw stochastic average was set at 21.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.97. However, in the short run, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $79.94. Second resistance stands at $80.90. The third major resistance level sits at $81.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.84. The third support level lies at $75.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Key Stats

There are currently 229,972K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.81 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,268 M according to its annual income of -650,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,434 M and its income totaled 187,800 K.