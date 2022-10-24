Recent developments with The Western Union Company (WU) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.92 cents.

October 21, 2022, The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) trading session started at the price of $13.35, that was 1.41% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.70 and dropped to $13.05 before settling in for the closing price of $13.44. A 52-week range for WU has been $13.10 – $20.40.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -1.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 9.90%. With a float of $382.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $386.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.36, operating margin of +23.63, and the pretax margin is +18.30.

The Western Union Company (WU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Western Union Company stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 10,214. In this transaction Interim Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 587 shares at a rate of $17.40, taking the stock ownership to the 14,221 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s Interim Chief Legal Officer sold 2,221 for $19.45, making the entire transaction worth $43,198. This insider now owns 6,125 shares in total.

The Western Union Company (WU) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.43) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +15.76 while generating a return on equity of 297.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.74% during the next five years compared to 30.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Western Union Company (WU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

The latest stats from [The Western Union Company, WU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.97 million was superior to 4.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, The Western Union Company’s (WU) raw stochastic average was set at 9.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.96. The third major resistance level sits at $14.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.84. The third support level lies at $12.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Key Stats

There are 385,754K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.27 billion. As of now, sales total 5,071 M while income totals 805,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,138 M while its last quarter net income were 194,000 K.