Recent developments with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.24 cents.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) on October 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $37.75, soaring 1.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.72 and dropped to $37.11 before settling in for the closing price of $37.81. Within the past 52 weeks, RARE’s price has moved between $36.70 and $89.56.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 383.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -118.40%. With a float of $66.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1119 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.68, operating margin of -108.63, and the pretax margin is -128.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 65,421. In this transaction CFO & Executive Vice President of this company sold 1,629 shares at a rate of $40.16, taking the stock ownership to the 66,695 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 12, when Company’s CFO & Executive Vice President sold 3,484 for $38.22, making the entire transaction worth $133,158. This insider now owns 68,324 shares in total.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.75) by -$0.51. This company achieved a net margin of -129.20 while generating a return on equity of -43.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.31, a number that is poised to hit -1.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.64 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.92.

During the past 100 days, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (RARE) raw stochastic average was set at 4.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.66 in the near term. At $39.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.67. The third support level lies at $36.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.88 billion based on 70,037K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 351,410 K and income totals -454,030 K. The company made 89,340 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -158,160 K in sales during its previous quarter.