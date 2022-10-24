Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) on October 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.42, soaring 7.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.14 and dropped to $10.0287 before settling in for the closing price of $10.33. Within the past 52 weeks, RXRX’s price has moved between $4.92 and $21.19.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -177.30%. With a float of $144.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.55, operating margin of -1795.79, and the pretax margin is -1832.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 109,180. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $10.92, taking the stock ownership to the 88,773 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,500 for $11.64, making the entire transaction worth $29,105. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of -1832.18 while generating a return on equity of -47.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -177.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 111.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.69 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 55.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.54 in the near term. At $10.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.64.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.02 billion based on 170,774K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,180 K and income totals -186,480 K. The company made 7,670 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -65,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.