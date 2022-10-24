Regency Centers Corporation (REG) volume exceeds 2.52 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on October 21, 2022, with Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) stock priced at $54.20, up 2.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.84 and dropped to $53.80 before settling in for the closing price of $54.31. REG’s price has ranged from $51.97 to $78.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 699.30%. With a float of $169.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.06 million.

The firm has a total of 432 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Regency Centers Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 95.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 302,275. In this transaction Senior Managing Director of this company sold 4,330 shares at a rate of $69.81, taking the stock ownership to the 9,178 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Director sold 2,105 for $73.78, making the entire transaction worth $155,317. This insider now owns 48,464 shares in total.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 699.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.52% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Regency Centers Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regency Centers Corporation (REG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Regency Centers Corporation, REG], we can find that recorded value of 0.72 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Regency Centers Corporation’s (REG) raw stochastic average was set at 16.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.33. The third major resistance level sits at $55.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $53.31.

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.76 billion, the company has a total of 172,362K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,166 M while annual income is 361,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 302,080 K while its latest quarter income was 104,800 K.