Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) soared 1.76 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) on October 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $55.72, soaring 1.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.845 and dropped to $55.65 before settling in for the closing price of $55.73. Within the past 52 weeks, QSR’s price has moved between $46.68 and $62.49.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 6.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 68.40%. With a float of $302.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.32, operating margin of +33.33, and the pretax margin is +23.82.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Restaurant Brands International Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 86.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 41,020. In this transaction Director of this company bought 700 shares at a rate of $58.60, taking the stock ownership to the 1,350 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16, when Company’s CFO sold 15,000 for $58.97, making the entire transaction worth $884,550. This insider now owns 41,449 shares in total.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.62) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.60 while generating a return on equity of 37.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.90% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.27 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (QSR) raw stochastic average was set at 63.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $56.58 in the near term. At $56.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $57.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.06.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.46 billion based on 306,162K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,739 M and income totals 838,000 K. The company made 1,639 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 236,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.