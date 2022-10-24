REX American Resources Corporation (REX) 20 Days SMA touches -3.74%: The odds favor the bear

On October 21, 2022, REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) opened at $26.27, higher 4.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.75 and dropped to $26.05 before settling in for the closing price of $26.21. Price fluctuations for REX have ranged from $26.08 to $37.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 11.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.20% at the time writing. With a float of $15.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.77 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 124 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

REX American Resources Corporation (REX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of REX American Resources Corporation is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 25, was worth 115,005. In this transaction CFO, VP-Finance, Treasurer of this company sold 1,100 shares at a rate of $104.55, taking the stock ownership to the 18,765 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s CFO, VP-Finance, Treasurer sold 959 for $102.58, making the entire transaction worth $98,379. This insider now owns 19,865 shares in total.

REX American Resources Corporation (REX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 10.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for REX American Resources Corporation (REX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of REX American Resources Corporation (REX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.13 million, its volume of 0.25 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, REX American Resources Corporation’s (REX) raw stochastic average was set at 10.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.39 in the near term. At $27.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.36.

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) Key Stats

There are currently 17,640K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 498.59 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 774,800 K according to its annual income of 52,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 240,330 K and its income totaled 11,170 K.