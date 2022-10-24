Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 6,461 M

October 21, 2022, Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) trading session started at the price of $65.40, that was -8.55% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.36 and dropped to $65.40 before settling in for the closing price of $79.84. A 52-week range for RHI has been $71.96 – $125.77.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 4.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 98.30%. With a float of $106.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.88, operating margin of +11.49, and the pretax margin is +12.44.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Robert Half International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Robert Half International Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 97.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 803,514. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $80.35, taking the stock ownership to the 247,349 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Director sold 2,662 for $81.13, making the entire transaction worth $215,957. This insider now owns 14,284 shares in total.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.59) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.26 while generating a return on equity of 46.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.50% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.72 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.31.

During the past 100 days, Robert Half International Inc.’s (RHI) raw stochastic average was set at 23.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $74.81 in the near term. At $77.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $82.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.41.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Key Stats

There are 109,568K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.10 billion. As of now, sales total 6,461 M while income totals 598,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,863 M while its last quarter net income were 175,820 K.