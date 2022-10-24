Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) volume exceeds 3.43 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On October 21, 2022, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) opened at $52.97, higher 5.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.77 and dropped to $52.82 before settling in for the closing price of $53.03. Price fluctuations for STX have ranged from $49.62 to $117.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.30% at the time writing. With a float of $205.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.00 million.

The firm has a total of 40000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.75, operating margin of +17.04, and the pretax margin is +14.40.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Seagate Technology Holdings plc is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 5,163,235. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $103.26, taking the stock ownership to the 225,941 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 20,495 for $107.36, making the entire transaction worth $2,200,394. This insider now owns 19,391 shares in total.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.88) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +14.14 while generating a return on equity of 445.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.09% during the next five years compared to 23.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Seagate Technology Holdings plc, STX], we can find that recorded value of 1.89 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.27.

During the past 100 days, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s (STX) raw stochastic average was set at 13.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $56.16. The third major resistance level sits at $57.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $51.29.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Key Stats

There are currently 206,825K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,661 M according to its annual income of 1,649 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,628 M and its income totaled 276,000 K.