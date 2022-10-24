Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,418 M

On October 21, 2022, Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) opened at $46.20, higher 2.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.205 and dropped to $45.79 before settling in for the closing price of $45.93. Price fluctuations for SEE have ranged from $43.62 to $70.72 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 5.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.90% at the time writing. With a float of $144.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.71, operating margin of +16.05, and the pretax margin is +12.94.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sealed Air Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 54,079. In this transaction SVP & COO of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $54.08, taking the stock ownership to the 208,161 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $55.25, making the entire transaction worth $27,625. This insider now owns 20,763 shares in total.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.93) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +8.88 while generating a return on equity of 233.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.67% during the next five years compared to 16.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sealed Air Corporation (SEE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

The latest stats from [Sealed Air Corporation, SEE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.0 million was superior to 0.95 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, Sealed Air Corporation’s (SEE) raw stochastic average was set at 14.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.37. The third major resistance level sits at $47.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.92.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) Key Stats

There are currently 145,227K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,534 M according to its annual income of 506,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,418 M and its income totaled 113,900 K.