SES AI Corporation (SES) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.68 million

A new trading day began on October 21, 2022, with SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) stock priced at $5.75, down -0.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.82 and dropped to $5.175 before settling in for the closing price of $5.69. SES’s price has ranged from $3.61 to $11.47 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $211.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 126 employees.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of SES AI Corporation is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 38.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 84,878. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 15,405 shares at a rate of $5.51, taking the stock ownership to the 1,502,498 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 16,320 for $5.43, making the entire transaction worth $88,588. This insider now owns 1,517,903 shares in total.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SES AI Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 27.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

Looking closely at SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, SES AI Corporation’s (SES) raw stochastic average was set at 55.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.13. However, in the short run, SES AI Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.74. Second resistance stands at $6.03. The third major resistance level sits at $6.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.60.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.97 billion, the company has a total of 348,267K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -11,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was 9,015 K.