Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) on October 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $46.39, soaring 3.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.83 and dropped to $45.97 before settling in for the closing price of $47.15. Within the past 52 weeks, SCCO’s price has moved between $42.42 and $79.32.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 15.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 116.30%. With a float of $85.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $773.10 million.

In an organization with 14700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.61, operating margin of +55.47, and the pretax margin is +52.10.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Copper industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Southern Copper Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 7.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 14,987,600. In this transaction Chairman of the Board of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $74.94, taking the stock ownership to the 374,966 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chairman of the Board sold 100,000 for $74.97, making the entire transaction worth $7,497,300. This insider now owns 574,966 shares in total.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.08) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +31.07 while generating a return on equity of 44.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.95% during the next five years compared to 34.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.28 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, Southern Copper Corporation’s (SCCO) raw stochastic average was set at 24.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.64. However, in the short run, Southern Copper Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.81. Second resistance stands at $49.65. The third major resistance level sits at $51.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.29.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 39.09 billion based on 773,087K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,934 M and income totals 3,397 M. The company made 2,307 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 432,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.