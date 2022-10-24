Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) 20 Days SMA touches 1.14%: The odds favor the bear

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $0.402, up 7.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.439 and dropped to $0.385 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. Over the past 52 weeks, ANY has traded in a range of $0.35-$7.57.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -45.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 41.20%. With a float of $57.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.15 million.

The firm has a total of 429 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -107.18, operating margin of -508.01, and the pretax margin is -465.16.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Sphere 3D Corp. is 4.52%, while institutional ownership is 10.50%.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -464.76 while generating a return on equity of -12.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 70.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sphere 3D Corp.’s (ANY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07

Technical Analysis of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sphere 3D Corp., ANY], we can find that recorded value of 0.32 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Sphere 3D Corp.’s (ANY) raw stochastic average was set at 9.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5559, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2916. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4367. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4534. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3734. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3567.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.80 million has total of 63,566K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,720 K in contrast with the sum of -17,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,920 K and last quarter income was -40,690 K.