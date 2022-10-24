SWIM (Latham Group Inc.) climbed 7.88 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $3.70, up 7.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.04 and dropped to $3.66 before settling in for the closing price of $3.68. Over the past 52 weeks, SWIM has traded in a range of $3.34-$27.25.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 20.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -524.60%. With a float of $105.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.69 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2388 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.80, operating margin of -4.40, and the pretax margin is -8.49.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Latham Group Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 88.80%.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -9.89 while generating a return on equity of -21.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -524.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Latham Group Inc.’s (SWIM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM)

Looking closely at Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.72 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Latham Group Inc.’s (SWIM) raw stochastic average was set at 7.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.21. However, in the short run, Latham Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.03. Second resistance stands at $4.15. The third major resistance level sits at $4.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.43.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 480.61 million has total of 117,121K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 630,460 K in contrast with the sum of -62,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 206,800 K and last quarter income was 4,300 K.