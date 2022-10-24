The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.79 million

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) on October 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.32, plunging -4.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.325 and dropped to $0.28 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Within the past 52 weeks, WTER’s price has moved between $0.27 and $1.84.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 36.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -69.10%. With a float of $133.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.71 million.

The firm has a total of 43 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.10, operating margin of -64.36, and the pretax margin is -65.32.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 7.20%.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -65.32 while generating a return on equity of -689.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) Trading Performance Indicators

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Alkaline Water Company Inc., WTER], we can find that recorded value of 0.38 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s (WTER) raw stochastic average was set at 7.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4368, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6425. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3134. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3282. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3364. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2904, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2822. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2674.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 40.34 million based on 141,888K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 60,600 K and income totals -39,580 K. The company made 16,890 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,490 K in sales during its previous quarter.