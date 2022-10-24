The Mosaic Company (MOS) posted a 13.32% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on October 21, 2022, with The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) stock priced at $51.00, up 3.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.13 and dropped to $50.19 before settling in for the closing price of $51.53. MOS’s price has ranged from $33.59 to $79.28 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 11.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 153.60%. With a float of $344.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $359.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12525 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.79, operating margin of +22.30, and the pretax margin is +18.00.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of The Mosaic Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 1,587,755. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,427 shares at a rate of $65.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s Director bought 15,600 for $63.49, making the entire transaction worth $990,502. This insider now owns 80,068 shares in total.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.41 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +13.20 while generating a return on equity of 16.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 153.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.89% during the next five years compared to 38.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Mosaic Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.78, a number that is poised to hit 3.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Looking closely at The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), its last 5-days average volume was 3.39 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.54.

During the past 100 days, The Mosaic Company’s (MOS) raw stochastic average was set at 44.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.23. However, in the short run, The Mosaic Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $52.46. Second resistance stands at $53.17. The third major resistance level sits at $54.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $48.78.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.34 billion, the company has a total of 361,993K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,357 M while annual income is 1,631 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,373 M while its latest quarter income was 1,036 M.