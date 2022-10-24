Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 890 K

A new trading day began on October 21, 2022, with Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) stock priced at $0.08, down -3.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.08 and dropped to $0.08 before settling in for the closing price of $0.08. TMBR’s price has ranged from $0.07 to $0.84 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 54.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 72.60%. With a float of $142.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.54 million.

In an organization with 5 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 7,686. In this transaction CEO & President of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 10,000 for $0.47, making the entire transaction worth $4,700. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -2,020.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.63 million. That was better than the volume of 5.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TMBR) raw stochastic average was set at 3.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1070, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2480. However, in the short run, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0831. Second resistance stands at $0.0860. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0880. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0782, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0762. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0733.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.05 million, the company has a total of 146,525K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 890 K while annual income is -10,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -9,500 K.