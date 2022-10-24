Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) volume exceeds 1.41 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

October 21, 2022, Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) trading session started at the price of $38.58, that was 2.20% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.65 and dropped to $38.23 before settling in for the closing price of $38.61. A 52-week range for TNL has been $33.57 – $63.19.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -3.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 222.00%. With a float of $81.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 16800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.48, operating margin of +19.66, and the pretax margin is +13.69.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Travel + Leisure Co. stocks. The insider ownership of Travel + Leisure Co. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 95.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 97,604. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,135 shares at a rate of $45.72, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s insider sold 4,195 for $42.65, making the entire transaction worth $178,934. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.19) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +9.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 222.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.26% during the next five years compared to 2.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.83 million, its volume of 0.74 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, Travel + Leisure Co.’s (TNL) raw stochastic average was set at 29.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.45 in the near term. At $39.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.67.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Key Stats

There are 83,825K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.32 billion. As of now, sales total 3,134 M while income totals 308,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 922,000 K while its last quarter net income were 100,000 K.