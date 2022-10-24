United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 7.22%

A new trading day began on October 21, 2022, with United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) stock priced at $6.01, up 1.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.25 and dropped to $5.995 before settling in for the closing price of $6.12. UMC’s price has ranged from $5.36 to $11.89 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 7.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 90.90%. With a float of $2.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.50 billion.

In an organization with 19426 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.10% during the next five years compared to 47.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are United Microelectronics Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.5 million. That was better than the volume of 9.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, United Microelectronics Corporation’s (UMC) raw stochastic average was set at 19.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.99. However, in the short run, United Microelectronics Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.15. Second resistance stands at $6.21. The third major resistance level sits at $6.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.95. The third support level lies at $5.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.31 billion, the company has a total of 2,484,600K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,679 M while annual income is 1,847 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,450 M while its latest quarter income was 725,110 K.