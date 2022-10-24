Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

October 21, 2022, Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) trading session started at the price of $87.23, that was -4.31% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.21 and dropped to $82.50 before settling in for the closing price of $94.05. A 52-week range for UHS has been $87.57 – $158.28.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 5.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.50%. With a float of $63.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 68300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.90, operating margin of +10.90, and the pretax margin is +10.23.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Universal Health Services Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 199,971. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,307 shares at a rate of $153.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,869 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director sold 985 for $143.84, making the entire transaction worth $141,682. This insider now owns 3,176 shares in total.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $2.35) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +7.83 while generating a return on equity of 15.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.23% during the next five years compared to 10.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.82, a number that is poised to hit 2.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS)

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.72.

During the past 100 days, Universal Health Services Inc.’s (UHS) raw stochastic average was set at 12.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $119.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $90.39 in the near term. At $92.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $96.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $84.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $77.87.

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) Key Stats

There are 72,970K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.75 billion. As of now, sales total 12,642 M while income totals 991,590 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,323 M while its last quarter net income were 164,060 K.