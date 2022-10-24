Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.15 million

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $1.18, up 7.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.25 and dropped to $1.16 before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. Over the past 52 weeks, URG has traded in a range of $0.95-$2.15.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -30.20%. With a float of $216.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $219.15 million.

The firm has a total of 10 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -71431.25, operating margin of -104731.25, and the pretax margin is -143362.50.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Ur-Energy Inc. is 2.86%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 201,286. In this transaction Director of this company sold 157,399 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 238,285 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 22, when Company’s BOARD CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT sold 239,422 for $1.80, making the entire transaction worth $431,055. This insider now owns 2,838,321 shares in total.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -143362.50 while generating a return on equity of -43.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10542.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ur-Energy Inc., URG], we can find that recorded value of 0.81 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) raw stochastic average was set at 45.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2222, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2996. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2200. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2400. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1400. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1200.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 295.20 million has total of 222,806K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20 K in contrast with the sum of -22,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20 K and last quarter income was -350 K.