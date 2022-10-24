UXIN (Uxin Limited) dropped -2.88 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $0.4201, down -2.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4267 and dropped to $0.405 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. Over the past 52 weeks, UXIN has traded in a range of $0.36-$2.67.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 81.20%. With a float of $157.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $396.61 million.

The firm has a total of 814 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.92, operating margin of -23.29, and the pretax margin is -8.76.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Uxin Limited is 5.14%, while institutional ownership is 39.20%.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Uxin Limited’s (UXIN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Uxin Limited, UXIN], we can find that recorded value of 0.52 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Uxin Limited’s (UXIN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 148.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6209, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7745. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4169. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4239. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4273. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4065, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4031. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3961.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 176.05 million has total of 395,618K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 258,090 K in contrast with the sum of -22,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 93,490 K and last quarter income was 23,880 K.