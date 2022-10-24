VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) volume exceeds 5.38 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On October 21, 2022, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) opened at $29.70, higher 1.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.085 and dropped to $29.29 before settling in for the closing price of $29.69. Price fluctuations for VICI have ranged from $26.23 to $35.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.70% at the time writing. With a float of $959.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $963.09 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 152 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.42, operating margin of +94.99, and the pretax margin is +67.97.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VICI Properties Inc. is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 82.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 46,385. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,725 shares at a rate of $26.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $26.88, making the entire transaction worth $53,760. This insider now owns 60,286 shares in total.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.47) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +67.16 while generating a return on equity of 9.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

Looking closely at VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI), its last 5-days average volume was 5.23 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) raw stochastic average was set at 24.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.24. However, in the short run, VICI Properties Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.92. Second resistance stands at $30.19. The third major resistance level sits at $30.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.76.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Key Stats

There are currently 963,093K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,510 M according to its annual income of 1,014 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 662,620 K and its income totaled -57,710 K.