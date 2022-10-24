Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 82,900 K

October 21, 2022, Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) trading session started at the price of $1.92, that was 4.69% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.01 and dropped to $1.88 before settling in for the closing price of $1.92. A 52-week range for VFF has been $1.89 – $9.52.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 11.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -158.50%. With a float of $77.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.57 million.

In an organization with 1800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Village Farms International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Village Farms International Inc. is 12.18%, while institutional ownership is 19.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 478,602. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 90,000 shares at a rate of $5.32, taking the stock ownership to the 9,259,529 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 100,000 for $5.30, making the entire transaction worth $530,100. This insider now owns 9,349,529 shares in total.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.47 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Village Farms International Inc.’s (VFF) raw stochastic average was set at 4.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.70. However, in the short run, Village Farms International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.98. Second resistance stands at $2.01. The third major resistance level sits at $2.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.83.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Key Stats

There are 88,572K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 179.77 million. As of now, sales total 268,020 K while income totals -9,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 82,900 K while its last quarter net income were -36,560 K.