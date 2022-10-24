WKHS (Workhorse Group Inc.) climbed 2.59 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

October 21, 2022, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) trading session started at the price of $2.32, that was 2.59% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.39 and dropped to $2.25 before settling in for the closing price of $2.32. A 52-week range for WKHS has been $2.11 – $7.80.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -546.80%. With a float of $157.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.11 million.

The firm has a total of 221 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Workhorse Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Workhorse Group Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 33.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 40,050. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,600 shares at a rate of $3.18, taking the stock ownership to the 53,508 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 50,000 for $3.10, making the entire transaction worth $155,000. This insider now owns 1,955,115 shares in total.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -140.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -546.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Workhorse Group Inc., WKHS], we can find that recorded value of 2.48 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Workhorse Group Inc.’s (WKHS) raw stochastic average was set at 4.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.41. The third major resistance level sits at $2.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.17.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Key Stats

There are 163,741K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 422.31 million. As of now, sales total -850 K while income totals -401,340 K. Its latest quarter income was 10 K while its last quarter net income were -21,160 K.