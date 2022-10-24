Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) with a beta value of 1.25 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $4.37, up 4.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.60 and dropped to $4.37 before settling in for the closing price of $4.39. Over the past 52 weeks, AUY has traded in a range of $3.70-$6.40.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 0.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -28.40%. With a float of $957.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $961.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5858 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.54, operating margin of +29.10, and the pretax margin is +21.13.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Yamana Gold Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 60.70%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +8.12 while generating a return on equity of 3.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Yamana Gold Inc.’s (AUY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 19.31 million, its volume of 13.13 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Yamana Gold Inc.’s (AUY) raw stochastic average was set at 32.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.62 in the near term. At $4.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.22.