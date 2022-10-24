Yunji Inc. (YJ) kicked off at the price of $1.02: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $0.85, up 18.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.0299 and dropped to $0.85 before settling in for the closing price of $0.86. Over the past 52 weeks, YJ has traded in a range of $0.50-$1.42.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 10.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 189.60%. With a float of $70.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 655 employees.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Yunji Inc. is 22.41%, while institutional ownership is 20.30%.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 189.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Yunji Inc.’s (YJ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04

Technical Analysis of Yunji Inc. (YJ)

Looking closely at Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.19 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Yunji Inc.’s (YJ) raw stochastic average was set at 46.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8415, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9390. However, in the short run, Yunji Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9167. Second resistance stands at $0.9333. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8333. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8167.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 221.88 million has total of 214,654K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 338,220 K in contrast with the sum of 20,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 42,390 K and last quarter income was -3,770 K.