ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is expecting -49.24% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on October 21, 2022, with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) stock priced at $23.00, up 2.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.8299 and dropped to $22.88 before settling in for the closing price of $23.05. ZIM’s price has ranged from $22.64 to $91.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 766.20%. With a float of $79.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4427 employees.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is 33.42%, while institutional ownership is 45.00%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $14.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 10.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 51.56, a number that is poised to hit 9.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

Looking closely at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM), its last 5-days average volume was 3.53 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.56.

During the past 100 days, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s (ZIM) raw stochastic average was set at 2.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.87. However, in the short run, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.97. Second resistance stands at $24.30. The third major resistance level sits at $24.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.27.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.96 billion, the company has a total of 119,947K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,729 M while annual income is 4,640 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,429 M while its latest quarter income was 1,333 M.