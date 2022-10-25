$2.29M in average volume shows that Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) is heading in the right direction

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $0.1135, down -7.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1135 and dropped to $0.1016 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Over the past 52 weeks, OTIC has traded in a range of $0.10-$2.59.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -28.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.30%. With a float of $55.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.05 million.

The firm has a total of 51 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -880.80, operating margin of -55620.00, and the pretax margin is -56864.80.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Otonomy Inc. is 2.05%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 13,571. In this transaction Ch. Financial & Business Offcr of this company sold 5,624 shares at a rate of $2.41, taking the stock ownership to the 223,787 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 2,559 for $2.41, making the entire transaction worth $6,175. This insider now owns 177,017 shares in total.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -40944.80 while generating a return on equity of -84.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.40% during the next five years compared to 26.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Otonomy Inc., OTIC], we can find that recorded value of 3.34 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Otonomy Inc.’s (OTIC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 317.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 312.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3042, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5593. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1115. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1184. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1234. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0996, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0946. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0877.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.83 million has total of 56,990K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 130 K in contrast with the sum of -51,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -13,081 K.