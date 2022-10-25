2.33% volatility in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 24, 2022, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) opened at $2.20, lower -0.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.225 and dropped to $2.18 before settling in for the closing price of $2.22. Price fluctuations for MFG have ranged from $2.15 to $2.94 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -0.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 287.30% at the time writing. With a float of $11.44 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.68 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 54492 workers is very important to gauge.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by $0.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 287.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.80% during the next five years compared to -7.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG)

The latest stats from [Mizuho Financial Group Inc., MFG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.6 million was superior to 1.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s (MFG) raw stochastic average was set at 16.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.25. The third major resistance level sits at $2.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.14.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) Key Stats

There are currently 12,692,825K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 27.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,812 M according to its annual income of -932,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,884 M and its income totaled 1,227 M.