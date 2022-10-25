2.59% volatility in Sysco Corporation (SYY) last month: This is a red flag warning

October 24, 2022, Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) trading session started at the price of $80.52, that was 1.82% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.82 and dropped to $80.33 before settling in for the closing price of $80.05. A 52-week range for SYY has been $68.05 – $91.53.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 4.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 159.00%. With a float of $506.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $510.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 71000 employees.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sysco Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Sysco Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 80,090. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $80.09, taking the stock ownership to the 14,220 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21, when Company’s EVP sold 50,000 for $90.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,500,000. This insider now owns 32,324 shares in total.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.55) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 159.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.40% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sysco Corporation (SYY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 199.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) saw its 5-day average volume 3.23 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.08.

During the past 100 days, Sysco Corporation’s (SYY) raw stochastic average was set at 59.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $82.11 in the near term. At $82.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $83.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $79.13.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Key Stats

There are 506,758K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 39.84 billion. As of now, sales total 68,636 M while income totals 1,359 M. Its latest quarter income was 18,957 M while its last quarter net income were 509,990 K.