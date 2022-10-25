3.12% volatility in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) stock priced at $160.21, up 1.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $161.99 and dropped to $158.69 before settling in for the closing price of $159.72. TXN’s price has ranged from $144.46 to $202.26 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 6.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.50%. With a float of $911.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $920.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 31000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.69, operating margin of +49.14, and the pretax margin is +48.62.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Texas Instruments Incorporated is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 87.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 363,527. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company sold 2,048 shares at a rate of $177.50, taking the stock ownership to the 28,475 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s Sr. Vice President sold 43,068 for $178.91, making the entire transaction worth $7,705,124. This insider now owns 66,822 shares in total.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.45 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +42.17 while generating a return on equity of 68.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 18.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Texas Instruments Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 80.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.14, a number that is poised to hit 2.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

The latest stats from [Texas Instruments Incorporated, TXN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.92 million was inferior to 5.98 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.04.

During the past 100 days, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (TXN) raw stochastic average was set at 41.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $164.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $169.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $162.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $164.08. The third major resistance level sits at $166.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $159.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $157.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $156.26.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 142.15 billion, the company has a total of 913,707K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,344 M while annual income is 7,769 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,212 M while its latest quarter income was 2,291 M.