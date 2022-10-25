3.32% volatility in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 24, 2022, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) opened at $161.41, lower -0.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $162.56 and dropped to $157.42 before settling in for the closing price of $162.03. Price fluctuations for PANW have ranged from $140.52 to $213.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 25.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 47.60% at the time writing. With a float of $294.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $299.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12561 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.05, operating margin of -3.33, and the pretax margin is -3.77.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Palo Alto Networks Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 11, was worth 1,411,670. In this transaction EVP, Chief Product Officer of this company sold 8,754 shares at a rate of $161.26, taking the stock ownership to the 687,720 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 07, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 735 for $170.07, making the entire transaction worth $125,001. This insider now owns 33,657 shares in total.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.68) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -4.85 while generating a return on equity of -63.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.25% during the next five years compared to -3.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) saw its 5-day average volume 4.08 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.94.

During the past 100 days, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s (PANW) raw stochastic average was set at 29.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $172.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $175.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $163.46 in the near term. At $165.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $168.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $158.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $155.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $153.18.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Key Stats

There are currently 299,214K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 47.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,502 M according to its annual income of -267,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,551 M and its income totaled 3,300 K.